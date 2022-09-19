Ortom calls on PDP to address injustice meted out to Wike, others

Benue state Governor, Samuel Ortom on Monday called on the national leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to address the injustices meted out to the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike and other members of the party.

Speaking during the PDP stakeholders meeting held at Government House Makurdi, the governor said that dismissing Wike and his team may hinder the party’s success in the forthcoming general elections.

The governor explained that he had at several times offered suggestions on how the internal wranglings could be resolved.

While stating that the party has an internal mechanism to resolve conflict, Ortom however, said that the leadership had failed to deploy its internal mechanism and conflict management skills in handling the crisis.

“There is an injustice that has been meted to my friend Wike because he stood for the party and supported it to the end.

“The leadership of the party should do the needful to resolve the problem and not shove people around as though they are not relevant. Everyone is relevant and one vote can make you fail an election.

“So the leadership at the national level should do more. Politics is interest and what are the interests of our state and our people. What do I tell my people in Benue?”

He further said that “If you dismiss us that you don’t need us, I believe that will be dangerous. I want the party to address the injustices so that as we move into the election, we will work together and we will have no crisis.”

While speaking on the reason for the party stakeholders’ meeting, Ortom said the meeting was to discuss the formation of the campaign council of the state.

He noted that the All Progressive Party (APC) had been demarketed in the state and added that the PDP has 26 out of 30 House of Assembly, which he said would help the party to win in the state in 2023.

