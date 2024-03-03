The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has raised the alarm on likely service inefficiency, induced by loss of expertise, if the implementation of the Stephen Oronsaye Report on Rationalisation and Restructuring of Federal Government Parastatals, Commissions, and Agencies, is not properly implemented.

While commending the federal government on the timeliness of the planned implementation, especially coming at a time when Nigerians are clamouring for a reduction in the cost of governance, the Chamber, in a statement signed by its Director General, Dr. Chinyere Almona, however, advised on a clear action plan for the implementation.

The group called for an implementation model that would prevent an over-bloated structure, which worsens bureaucracy; and reduce the likelihood of service inefficiency due to loss of expertise.

In order to ensure the report is implemented in the best interest of all Nigerians, therefore, LCCI called for the establishment of a steering committee, comprising some members of the Oronsaye’s committee, as much as it is feasible, to ensure continuity.

It also called on the federal government to embark on robust communication and publicity throughout the implementation process to enhance transparency and accountability, while also winning the confidence and cooperation of all stakeholders.

“As the new structure emerges, we recommend that the ministries return to their core function of policy formulation, monitoring, evaluation, and reporting while the agencies under them do the implementation of such policies.

“The National Assembly is a very critical stakeholder in this exercise and needs to be fully involved and interested in supporting the implementation. The laws that established the agencies would need to be reviewed, some would be repealed, and new ones formulated and signed into law.

“Plan periodic reviews and build appropriate monitoring and evaluation mechanisms to keep implementation on track. Make necessary adjustments to the execution activities based on changing economic conditions, emerging challenges, and new data,” the business advocacy group stated.

Describing the present cost of governance as ‘burdensome and unsustainable’, LCCI also called for, concerted efforts, aimed at reducing the cost of governance, and ensuring a more efficient, agile, and technology-driven public service.