The annual Oronna Ilaro festival has continued to promote economic growth, tourism and community development in Ilaro and its neighbouring communities through investment opportunities, business expansion and the preservation of cultural heritage.

Chairman of the central planning committee of the 2026 Oronna Ilaro festival, Chief Lekan Asuni, disclosed this at a press conference in Ilaro on Saturday, where he unveiled activities for the 33rd edition of the festival, scheduled for November 21, at the Asade Agunloye Pavilion Ground, Ilaro, Ogun State.

The festival, themed: ‘The dawn of new glory,’ is expected to attract the Deputy Senate President, Senator Barau Jibrin the state governor Prince Dapo Abiodun ministers prominent Nigerians and Ilaro indigenes from within and outside the country.

Asuni said the festival had evolved beyond a traditional cultural celebration into a platform for economic development, community mobilisation and tourism promotion, attracting visitors and stimulating commercial activities.

He explained that traders, artisans, hospitality operators, transporters, food vendors and other small-scale entrepreneurs benefit from increased patro age during the celebration.

According to him, the festival will also provide an opportunity to mobilise human and material resources towards addressing the developmental needs of the community.

He said the celebration was designed to reconnect Ilaro indigenes, particularly those in the diaspora, with their ancestral roots and encourage them to contribute their resources, expertise and influence to the development of their homeland.

He added that the festival honours the courage and patriotism of Ilaro’s forebears, particularly the legendary Oronna.

On the political aspirations of Yewaland, Asuni expressed optimism that the 2027 governorship election could provide an opportunity for the area to produce the next governor of the state, describing the ambition as a longstanding aspiration of the people.

The week-long celebration commenced with a road show in Ilaro and will feature a carnival, thanksgiving programme, youth development summit, sporting competitions, cultural displays, medical outreach and heroes’ walk.