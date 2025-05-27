Oro kingdom indigenes petition Emir, Kwara gov over ‘stolen’ throne

A group of concerned and indigenous citizens of Òró Kingdom in Kwara State has petitioned the Emir of Ilorin, Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, and the Executive Governor of Kwara State, AbdulRaham AbdulRazak, over the alleged usurpation of the Olóòró Of Òró stool by Joel Oyatoye.

According to the petitioners, led by Pa. Johnson Oyebanji, Joel Oyatoye has no ancestral connection to the Olóòró Of Òró stool, and his installation as the Olóòró Of Òró is a subversion of the hereditary tradition of the people.

“We are appealing to both The Emir of Ilorin and The Executive Governor Of Kwara State to be guided by the words of truth in the Holy Quran, devoid of ‘Haram’ (abominable sin) and let their conscience allow justice to prevail in the court of law in the restoration of the stolen stool to the rightful owner, (Dr.) Barrister Clement Oyebode Adegbola Ogundokun,” the petitioners stated.

The petitioners claimed that the current Olóòró Of Òró, Joel Oyatoye, was not nominated by the Kingmakers (Afobajes) and that his installation was a result of undue influence and illicit intervention.

“After the demise of the last King in March of 2024, Oba Abdulrafu Oyelaran, all the Afobajes (Kingmakers) came together to nominate Prince Clement Oyebode Adegbola Ogundokun, and they immediately called on him to come back home from England to ascend the throne of his forefather, Olóòró Of Òró,” the petitioners said.

However, the petitioners alleged that the Deputy Governor of Kwara State, Mr. Kayode Alabi, intervened and declared that “in this new age, you do not need to come from a ruling house to ascend a traditional throne in Yorùbá land.”

The petitioners emphasized that the throne of Olóòró Of Òró is an ancestral heritage and that it is the custodial responsibility of the people represented by the Kingmakers to rightfully select the candidate for the Obaship of Olóòró Of Òró.

The petitioners also congratulated the newly installed Aláàfin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Akeem Owoade, and prayed that he would have a spirit of discernment to make a clear distinction between good and bad. His Imperial Majesty, Oba Abimbola Akeem Owoade has just ascended the throne of his fore-fathers; not by any undue influence or illicit intervention, but by the divine Ifá Oracle and in accordance with the customary and native laws as gazetted by the the Oyo State Government. In light of this, it is important to note that our Royal Father may only have heard a fabricated story of a usurper, Joel Oyatoye that he is the rightful owner to the stool of Olóòró of Òró because we saw the so-called Olóòró Of Òró making a desperate attempt to feature with Oba Abimbola Owoade in a video clip trending on social media during the epic inauguration ceremony of the Aláàfin Of Oyo, Oba Owoade. We are appealing to our Imperial Majesty to act with great caution to engage in any relationship with Joel Oyatoye until the final verdict of the court of law.

Ikú Bàbá-yèyé, “a gbó ejó enìkan dá àgbà òsìkà ni o, tó tó se bí òwe àwon àgbà (to listen to one side of a one side of a story is a great injustice, we give respect to the proverbial words of our elders).

Òró is a big town that has 11 communities in total (it is called ‘ekùn mókànlá Òró’) and only four out of the 11 communities have a direct ancestral link to the throne.

Historically, it used to be Ààfin Òró alone, with 63 Obas that have reigned in the land and that is why it is called Ààfin Òró. However, historical document has it that there was a scenario that made Àáfin Òró not to be able to produce a candidate for the stool of Olóòró of Òró and the stool was occupied by a candidate from Okerimi Òró, only 4 Obas have reigned from Okerimi Òró so far in history. The other two ruling houses are from Agbeola Òró and Okeola Òró and they have also produced a couple of Obas.

It is very pertinent to say, Joel Oyatoye is not from any of the four ruling houses that are rightfully entitled to the throne of Olóòró Of Òró. Joel Oyatoye is not also an indigene of any of the four communities as mentioned above that have ruling houses that are entitled to the throne of Olóòró Of Òró.

“We are confident that the Judiciary as the last hope of the common man will do a speedy trial to give a final verdict to rekindle the hope of the indegenous people of Oro Kingdom,” the petitioner said.

