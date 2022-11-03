Oro grammar school alumni donate bus to alma mater

Old Students of Oro Grammar School (OGS) in the Irepodun local government area of Kwara State have donated an 18-seater bus to their alma mater, OGS in Oro town.

At the event held at the school premises, the President of the Oro Grammar School Old Students’ Association (OGSOSA), Alhaji Olaiya Lawal, said that the gesture was to give back to their alma mater and contribute their quota to the development of the school and ease transportation challenges confronting it.

Represented by the second Vice President of the association, Engineer Yemi Shaniyi, OGSOSA President commended members of the association who contributed money to purchase the bus.

“I must thank members of OGSOSA from the first set in 1963 to the last set of 2021 who contributed money to purchase this bus,” Lawal said in a statement jointly signed by its Secretary, Dr Akinwale Adebisi and the National Publicity Secretary, Alhaji Aliyu Olatunji Ajanaku.

OGSOSA President pleaded with the authorities of the school to make good use of the bus and ensure that it is student-focused.

Engineer Shaniyi appealed to the state Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM) to employ a driver for the bus to ensure proper use and monitoring.

Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Mrs Mary Kemi Adeosun, appreciated members of the Oro Grammar School Old Students Association for complementing the efforts of the state government with the donation of the bus to the school.





It would be recalled that Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq’s administration had recently carried out a comprehensive renovation of the school after many decades.

Represented by Mr Segun Idowu from the Ministry, the Permanent Secretary noted that the old students’ body is writing its name in gold and the gesture shall remain indelible.

“This kind of gesture will boost the morale of students as they attend educational and sporting activities with ease while representing their school,” she said.

She noted that the Abdulrazaq administration is committed to providing qualitative education for Kwara children to enable them to realise their potential in life.

The Chairman of TESCOM, Alhaji Bello Abubakar, for his part, commended members of the OGSOSA for the gesture despite the harsh economic situation in the country.

The event was well attended by members of the Board of Proprietors led by Prince Olajide Titiloye; the President of the PTA; the Chairman of ANCOPSS, Kwara State, Comrade Umar Usman Abdullahi; former Principals of the school; and several old students who are now senior citizens in their own rights.

The principal of the school, Mrs Janet Adenike, on behalf of the staff and students of the school, thanked the old students for the generous gesture.

She pledged that they would make good use of the vehicle and ensure good maintenance.

Prince Olateju Titiloye, an old student of the 1964 set, cut the tape on the bus after which executive members and other special guests had a good ride in the bus around Oro town.