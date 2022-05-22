Orlando Julius goes home May 28

The final journey to commit legendary highlife-cum-jazz musician, Orlando Julius Ekemode, to mother earth will hold on May 27 and 28, as revealed by his family.

R gathered that the celebration of life of the famous saxophonist will be graced by veterans and stakeholders in the industry, including Dede Mabiuku, Yinka Davies, Tee Mac,Segun Akinolu(popularly known as Beautiful Nubia), and Seun Kuti, among others.

According to the burial arrangement programme, the family has lined up events to celebrate the veteran musician and elderstatesman at his country home in Ijebu-Ijesa, Osun State.

It was gathered that Ekemode will be buried in his newly-built house christened ‘Orlando Julius Afrohouse of Highlife’ at Ijebu-Ijesa.

Other programmes include a Christian wake on May 27 at his home town, Oke Agboja, Ijebu Ijesa, by 4 pm, while the funeral service will be held at St. Matthew’s Church, Ijebu-Ijesa, by 10 am on May 28. Interment will hold at his residence while the celebration of the life and times of OJ as he is fondly called will later take place at the Ijebu-Ijesa town hall.

It will be recalled that OJ passed on April 14.





