It was a moment of absolute silence and emotion as the Senate Whip and former Governor of Abia State, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, APC, Abia North delivered his 9th Senate valedictory speech at the floor of the red chamber, stating that he is not a thief.

Sen. Kalu at the start of his speech said that his speech would be a little bit emotional, and other members of the Senate were close to tears as he narrated how has been treated politically, especially by those he helped build and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that he spent his money to nurture.

Kalu who went through psychological torture a few months ago following the death of his beloved wife, Ifeoma extended his gratitude to members of the Senate who were there for him even at the time he was dragged before the court.

Kalu said, “I believe we are dispersing, not separating from ourselves.

“I went through one of my best times in life in this senate and also went through one of the difficult periods also in this Senate.

“Before I came to the Senate before I came into politics, I can buy anything anybody can buy. I am not a thief.

“I am not a thief. Those that put me in prison know the reason why they put me in prison.

“They took over all my businesses and wanted to kill me. But I survived it. And today, I am in the senate with you people.

“It is not the end to what we have done; it is not the end to united Nigeria; it is not the end to being one’s brother’s keeper, but the senators I mentioned (earlier) were with me. I never lacked.

“When the PDP that I was their governor for two terms was being formed, I brought every money they used in forming that party.

“Every penny in 1997 and 1998 and I later became a thief and people I gave transport money from my house in VI (Victoria Island, Lagos) became agents. This is what Nigeria represents.





“I want to thank my colleagues for giving me these four years of uninterrupted support. This is because this country is not fair to so many of us.

“I helped build this country. I employed more than 13, 800 workers. Other people employed nobody and nobody asked them about the source of their wealth.

“I have three factories in Lagos Nigeria, I have two factories in Otta manufacturing, I have three factories in Aba manufacturing and I am a thief and people that cannot explain where their source of wealth came from, are not thieves. I leave everything in the hands of God”.

Sen. Kalu, who is the 10th Senate President hopeful has the support of majority of Nigerians, the Senate and the House of Representatives, past federal lawmakers and non-lawmakers.

