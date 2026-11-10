Orji Kalu praises those who sent him to jail, says experience made him humble

Senator representing Abia North, Orji Kalu, has said his six-month imprisonment taught him valuable lessons about life, describing the experience as similar to attending school and expressing gratitude to those who contributed to his incarceration.

The former Abia State governor said his time in prison changed his perception of life, made him more humble and gave him a different understanding of personal experiences.

Kalu disclosed this during an interview on Arise Television on Monday, where he reflected on his imprisonment and the lessons he took away from it.

Explaining how the experience influenced him, the senator said, “It made me more humble. It made me to realise that life is not the same thing I used to think about. So I’m very grateful to God I was there.”

He further expressed appreciation to those behind his imprisonment, likening his time in custody to an educational experience.

“And I gave kudos to people that sent me there because it’s like going to school. And I graduated there, and I’m very happy I went there.”

Kalu, however, maintained that his conviction was not justified, although he declined to dwell on the circumstances surrounding the case.

“No, it wasn’t the right thing to do. But I don’t like to discuss this because the judge had his reasons. When the judge did it, I praised him. I support all his decisions,” he said.

The senator also spoke about the judiciary, acknowledging its challenges while expressing confidence that some judges remained committed to delivering justice.

He urged Nigerians who disagree with judgments delivered by lower courts to seek redress through the appeal process instead of publicly criticising judicial decisions.

According to Kalu, approaching higher courts provides an opportunity for decisions to be reviewed by more judges and allows aggrieved parties to pursue justice through established legal channels.

Kalu was sentenced to 12 years in prison by a Federal High Court in Lagos in December 2019 after being convicted on a 39-count charge.

However, the Supreme Court nullified the conviction on May 8, 2020, holding that the trial judge, Mohammed Idris, lacked the jurisdiction to deliver the judgment after his elevation to the Court of Appeal.

The apex court ordered a fresh trial, leading to Kalu’s release from Kuje Correctional Centre after approximately six months in custody.