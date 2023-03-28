By: Leon Usigbe – Abuja

Senate Chief Whip, Orji Kalu, on Tuesday, met with President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential villa, Abuja, calling for the zoning of Senate presidency of the 10th national assembly to the Southeast region.

The Senator representing Abia North District said zoning the Senate Presidency to the South-East will ensure the stability of the next administration.

According to him, although the APC did not manage to get considerable votes in the region, zoning the office to the region would bring peace and honour to the country.

He argued that the contribution of the South-East to Nigerian goes beyond votes.

However, he said if the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, believes otherwise, he is prepared to abide by the decision.

Kalu also urged Buhari for the restoration of a Board of Trustees (BoT) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to deal with internal wrangling, which he observed, was becoming excessive.

Speaking to correspondents after the meeting, he said the board should be headed by the President.

He said: “It is just God that saved our party because the quarrel and rancour inside the party is so much.”

According to him, APC requires a person of Buhari’s stature to douse tensions when they arise.

He added: “The party should bring back our Board of Trustees or something that looks like it so that Mr President will be Chairman of the Board of Trustee of the party so that every four or five months, he will come and see how the party is doing.





“We cannot just leave the party empty-handed. The President will still be part of the conscience of the party so that we will have somebody to run to when we have problems in the party.

“It is just God that saved our party, that is the truth, because the quarrel and rancour inside the party is so much. We need a man like President Buhari to be around every three or four months, we’ll go and drag him from Daura and he will settle party matters.”

