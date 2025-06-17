Orji Kalu lauds Gov Lawal’s transformation of Zamfara

A former Governor of Abia State, Senator Orji Uzo Kalu, has lauded Governor Dauda Lawal’s administration “for transforming Zamfara State.

Kalu spoke on Monday when he commissioned the reconstructed Zamfara State Ministry of Women Affairs and the Social Development building as well as the renovated infrastructure at the Zamfara State College of Arts and Sciences (ZACAS).

A statement by the Governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, disclosed that the Ministry hitherto operated under an unbefitting environment noting further that through visionary planning Governor Lawal transformed the infrastructure.

At the commissioning of the Ministry of Women Affairs building, Governor Lawal described the edifice as symbolizing the significance of the Ministry’s role in his administration’s rescue and development agenda.

The Governor said, “it is with deep gratitude to Almighty Allah and a strong sense of duty and purpose that I stand before you today to at the commissioning of this constructed and furnished building for the Zamfara State Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development, and the foundation stone laying for the construction of a new Women centre in the premises.

“It also gives me great honour to formally welcome our Special Guest of Honour, my friend and a friend of Zamfara State, my brother, distinguished Senator of the Federal Republic, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu.

“This event today is not just about unveiling a physical structure and starting off another, it is about reaffirming our administration’s sustained commitment to institutional renewal, social development and inclusive governance.

“It is about demonstrating once more that the dignity and welfare of our women, children, the physically challenged and the vulnerable are central to our governance philosophy.”

While commissioning the facilities at the ZACAS, Governor Lawal restated that the event marks a significant milestone in his government’s collective journey to reposition education as the cornerstone of development and prosperity in Zamfara State.

He said, “The structures we commission reflect a carefully planned and well-executed intervention to transform ZACAS into a more functional, competitive and student-friendly institution.

“In the first and second phases of the project, we undertook the complete renovation of critical academic facilities that had long fallen into disrepair and were no longer conducive to effective teaching and learning. Notably, the former administrative block has been redesigned and converted into three classrooms, each with a seating capacity of 150, breathing new life into the academic experience for both students and faculty.

“The College’s temporary library has also been thoroughly renovated, providing a more conducive and resourceful space for academic research.

“One of the most significant assets of this institution, the 200-seat capacity Sardauna Hall, has equally undergone complete renovation and modernisation.

“The Mass Communication studio and theatre and the computer-based Test (CBT) centre have all been completely renovated and fully equipped.

“The Yusuf Anka auditorium has been transformed to accommodate both academic and social functions. Meanwhile, the three core science laboratories, Biology, Chemistry, and Physics have been fully renovated and modernized to support high-quality science education and experimentation.

“Equally important is the renovation of student accommodation which is crucial to the welfare and retention of students. One female hostel and three male hostels have been completely renovated to improve living conditions and uphold the dignity of students.”

Earlier, Senator Kalu praised Governor Dauda Lawal’s efforts, particularly the quality of work at the Zamfara State Ministry of Women Affairs and the Zamfara State College of Arts and Sciences.

