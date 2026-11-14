Oriyomi Hamzat bags Master’s degree from University of Ibadan

Accord Party governorship candidate in Oyo State, Dr Oriyomi Abdulrahman Hamzat, has strengthened his academic credentials ahead of the 2027 governorship election with the award of a Master of Arts (M.A.) degree by the University of Ibadan.

Hamzat earned the postgraduate qualification from the Faculty of Multidisciplinary Studies, Department of Peace, Security and Humanitarian Service, during the university’s 2026 convocation ceremony on Saturday, November 14.

The academic achievement marks another milestone in his educational pursuit and comes at a time when political activities are gradually gathering momentum ahead of the 2027 governorship election in Oyo State.

His latest qualification is expected to add to his profile and give further weight to his ambition to govern the state, particularly as issues of educational background, leadership capacity and competence continue to feature in political conversations.

The choice of Peace, Security and Humanitarian Service as his area of study is also significant, given the importance of security, conflict management and humanitarian concerns to governance and public administration.

Although academic qualifications alone do not determine leadership capacity, the additional degree gives Hamzat another credential as he positions himself for the state’s top political office.

His emergence from the University of Ibadan with a master’s degree is therefore expected to feature prominently in conversations about his preparedness and credentials as the race for the 2027 Oyo governorship election gradually takes shape.