Orisun Igbomina seeks unity in Kwara APC

Orisun Igbomina, a socio-cultural association for Igbomina people in Kwara state has urged members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state to ensure unity and harmony among members to help the party remain in power.

Speaking with journalists in Ilorin on Monday, the President-General of the group, Mr Gbenga Awoyale, said that lack of unity may result in election loss for the party and return of the former Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki.

Awoyale also said that such development would mean that the energy and efforts committed to ousting the PDP leader would amount to waste.

He urged leaders of the party to come together and launch a strategy ahead of the next general election, saying that only party unity can guarantee election victory for the APC in the state.

‘A key fact about our political party system is that everything centres on votes. If voters do not show up to vote for our candidates on election day what becomes of us?

“And it is only when there is party unity that we can talk about necessary things that should be done to outrun the opposition.

“We tried for years before eventually ousting Saraki, if we are busy fighting each other he may return whilst we allow ourselves to get distracted,” he said.

Awoyale, who commended Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq’s infrastructure development efforts in his first two years in office, urged him to sustain the efforts and ensure he remained in the good books of the people.

‘There is no local government in Kwara state that the governor has not carried out one project or the other, he has not opted for the idea of concentrating projects in one location. Everybody has felt it. We commend him and what he needs to do is to sustain efforts to take Kwara to greater heights.

“In my local government; Irepodun, he has renovated High Court, Omu Aran, Oro Grammar School, LGEA primary school, Onila, LGEA primary school, Agidingbi.

“He has also provided motorized boreholes at Agidingbi and Onila”

The road projects carried out include Esie museum road and Nitel junction- Oro Grammar School-Okerimi Oro junction.

“I want to urge all to continue to support him. Yes, the first and foremost function of a legislature is to legislate, to make laws but we have seen what others are doing in their states.

Our federal lawmakers should get things done like their colleagues are doing in other states. We need them to complement Governor Abdurahman Abdukrazaq’s efforts,” he said.

