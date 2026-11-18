…mourns slain teachers in Oriire

The governorship candidate of the Allied Peoples’ Movement (APM) in Oyo State, Bimbo Adekanmbi, has pledged to strengthen security in rural schools across the state following the killing of teachers in Yawota and Esinele communities in Oriire Local Government Area.

Adekanmbi made the pledge during a condolence visit to the two communities on Tuesday, where he commiserated with the families of the deceased teachers, traditional leaders, parents and residents over the attack on their community school.

The visit formed part of his ongoing grassroots tour across the state.

On arrival, the APM candidate led residents in observing a minute’s silence in honour of the slain teachers before offering prayers for the repose of their souls and the comfort of their bereaved families.

Describing the incident as a painful loss to the state and the education sector, Adekanmbi said the teachers died while carrying out their professional responsibilities.

He said, “This is a very sad moment for us. These teachers died in the line of duty, shaping the future of our children. They left their homes in the morning to go and teach, and they never returned. That is a painful story no family should tell.

“Our teachers are the builders of the future. They deserve respect, they deserve protection, and they deserve to return home safely after work. We pray that God will comfort their families and grant them the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.”

During interactions with parents, community leaders and relatives of the victims, residents expressed concern over the security situation in the area, saying the incident had heightened fears among parents, pupils and teachers.

Some parents reportedly expressed reluctance to send their children to school, while teachers were said to be apprehensive about returning to their classrooms.

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Responding, Adekanmbi assured the communities that security and education would receive priority attention under his administration if elected governor.

He said no child should be afraid of attending school and no teacher should risk their life in the course of discharging their duties.

The APM candidate promised to strengthen community policing and vigilante systems, improve collaboration with security agencies, traditional rulers and community leaders, and provide better infrastructure for schools in rural areas.

He also listed school fencing, installation of security lights, improved access roads and the provision of conducive learning environments among measures he would pursue to enhance safety in rural schools.

“We cannot build a great Oyo State if our rural schools are not safe. Development must reach the grassroots. Security must reach the grassroots. Good education must reach the grassroots. Yawota and Esinele will not be forgotten,” he said.

Adekanmbi also called on the state and federal governments to intensify efforts to protect schools, particularly those in rural and border communities, while urging security agencies to ensure that those responsible for the attack were brought to justice.

In their responses, community leaders thanked the APM candidate for identifying with them in their moment of grief, noting that his visit provided an opportunity for the affected families and residents to express their concerns.

The visit ended with prayers for the bereaved families, the affected communities, and lasting peace in Oyo State.