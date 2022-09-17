Orhionmwon/Uhunmwonde Federal Constituency, Labour Party insists on Imasuen as candidate

The Labour Party in Orhionmwon and Uhunmwode Local Government Areas of Edo State on Saturday insisted on Murphy Imasuen as the candidate of the party for the Federal Constituency and not the decamped Elizabeth Ativie, who joined the party penultimate week after abandoning her earlier party, the All Progressive Congress, APC.

The Labour Party, in a statement jointly signed by Orhiakhi Osaigbovo, Chairman Orhionmwon; Austin Oronsaye, Chairman Uhunmwode; Ken Omusi, State Youth Leader and two others, denied the former speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Elizabeth Ativie, who claimed she is the party’s candidate for the Federal Constituency for the 2023 general elections.

Reading the Press Statement, the State Youth Leader, Comrade Ken Omusi,

said: “the party wishes to state that the duly elected candidate for Orhionmwon/ Uhunmwode Federal Constituency is Hon Murphy Imasuen who emerged during the substitution primaries held in Abudu, Orhionmwon Local Government Area on the 13th June 2023.

“We wish to state that it has come to our notice that the duly elected candidate representing Orhionmwon/ Uhunmwode Federal Constituency; Hon Murphy Imasuen was recently removed from the INEC list in Abuja and replaced by the name of Hon Elizabeth Ativie. In the interest of the party and public, we hereby state unequivocally the following:

“That Hon Murphy Imasuen was duly elected and given the ticket to run for the Orhionmwon/ Uhunmwode Federal Constituency during the substitution Primaries held in Abudu on the 13th of July 2023.

“That Hon Elizabeth Ativie at the time of the substitution primaries was unarguably absent because she was still a card-carrying member of the APC at the time.

“That Ativie who recently resigned from the APC on the 6th day of September, which is less than two weeks ago urged her teaming supporters to remain calm while assuring that in a few weeks, she would let the whole world know her next political move.

“We hereby make bold to say that we do not recognise Ativie yet as a member of the Labour Party Edo State chapter, talk more of being the House of Representative candidate for Orhionmwon/Uhunmwode Federal Constituency.

“This to us is laughable and mere propaganda, we will not allow or tolerate any attempt by Elizabeth Ativie to repeat her fraudulent act in Labour Party as seen in the press statement signed by the APC state publicity secretary, Mr Peter Igbinigie”, the statement reads.

He also appealed to the National Chairman of the Labour Party, Comrade Julius Abure and the security agencies to call Ativie to order in order to avert any breach of peace.

It would be recalled that the former Speaker of Edo State House of Assembly, Ativie, resigned her membership of the All Progressives Congress (APC), over what she termed a non-inclusion of women in elective positions while seeking a third force where members are to freely express themselves, outside the APC and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

