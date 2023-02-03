12 selected less privileged people have been enrolled into the Gombe State Contributory health scheme to enable them have access to quality healthcare services in a subsidized rate.

They were selected and enrolled by a NGO known as G-50 Initiative which membership is comprising 50 medical laboratory scientists.

Speaking during the enrollment exercise in Gombe on Friday, Mr. Ocahcha Abdulrazak, a member of the Association, said that the organization’s mandate was to touch the lives of the less privileged.

According to him, “The introduction of the Contributory Healthcare scheme in Gombe is an avenue for us to touch the lives of less privileged by sponsoring their enrollment. This is the pilot project, we are going to enroll 12 today in a non-formal sector of the scheme which is renewable annually.”

He added that the introduction of the scheme by Governor Inuwa Yahaya was a laudable initiative because it has direct bearing on the lives of the public, saying, “This is one project that we should appreciate the Governor for bringing on board.”

“Because the less privileged can now enjoy qualitative and affordable health service. People have lost their lives because of inability to access healthcare,” he explained.

He further appealed to spirited individuals, Association and organizations in the state to come in so that more people can be enrolled.

Miss Deborah Douglas of Madaki quarters who is a beneficiary said that “I am excited about the gesture because it would lessen most of the challenges we are facing especially in the health sector.”

She called on other privileged people in the society, Organizations and Associations to emulate G-50 in order to make life meaningful.

