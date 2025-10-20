Organisers of #FreeNnamdiKanuNow dispersed from protest grounds in Abuja

As early as 7 a.m. on Monday, security operatives comprising police and military officers took over the protest grounds.

In a viral video, Sowore could be seen running for his life alongside other protesters.

The protesters had intended to march to Aso Rock Villa to demand the release of the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

The security operatives fired tear gas canisters at the protesters, including Sowore.

The protest was planned to take off from the Transcorp Hilton area and other parts of the Federal Capital Territory, but the police moved in early, firing multiple rounds of tear gas to disperse participants and passers-by.

The operatives, who had cordoned off the hotel and adjoining streets, began firing tear gas even before protesters arrived in large numbers.

More details later…

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE