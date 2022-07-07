Organised Private Sector mulls completion of Lokoja Inland River Port

The Organised Private Sector in Kogi State are mulling a partnership arrangement between the government and the private sector that would lead to the completion of the Jamata Inland River Port, located in Lokoja

The call for the completion of the Inland Port that was first awarded in 2012 by the Federal Government through a private partnership arrangement was made recently when members of Shippers Association, Manufacturing Association of Nigeria (MAN), Nigeria Association of Small Scale Industrialists (NASSI) and Kogi State Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture visited the port for a facility tour.

Also present with members of the Organised Private Sector were some management team of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), which included the General Manager, Marine Services, NIWA, Joseph Ororo and the General Manager, Ports and Environmental Services of NIWA, Agbalu Fidelis.

During the tour, the Organised Private Sector lauded the efforts of the government thus far, but decried the slow pace of work on the port, pointing out that if the port was operational, it would help reduce cost of doing business.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

The private sector members, who said that the location of Lokoja and the port cannot be overemphasised, lamented that travel time, loss of man hours and dilapidated nature of Nigerian roads has made it very important to complete the Lokoja Port.

The stakeholders identified inadequate budgetary funding as a factor that has slowed down the pace of work since it was first awarded in 2005 and later in 2012.

The various representatives of the private sectors groups pointed out that following the benefits that would accrue to the country when the port is completed, there was need for the government to seek for a private sector partnership arrangement that would see to the completion of the Port.

Earlier, Muazu E. U, Assistant General Manager, Engineering, while explaining the extent of work done thus far and facilities expected at the port on completion, disclosed that the quay wall is 150m in length and that the port has a warehouse that is 90m by 40m.

He also said that the installation of the ship piles has been completed.

He added that the port on completion would have an open storage, administrative building and a staff quarters.