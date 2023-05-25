A Non Governmental Organisation (NGO), Alive and Thrive fhi360 funded by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF), has shown commitment to support the Bauchi State Government towards ensuring improvement in nutrition indices of children U-5 in the state.

The assertion was made by the State Focal Person of the NGO, Asimobi Chidi while giving a goodwill remark during the flag off of the 2023 Maternal, Newborn and Children Health Week (MNCHW) at the Gida Dubu Primary Health Care Facility.

MNCHW is a week-long activity which aims to deliver a package of basic health interventions that are highly effective in reducing child morbidity and improving maternal mortality rate among women of child bearing age.

Alive and Thrive fhi360 being one of the development partners in the health sector in Bauchi state, assured that, “we monitor and follow up to ensure that nutrition indices of the state improves.”

Asimobi Chidi also said that, “we are doing well, we came here to work on improving regular uptake of health interventions and I pray that also, our state indices for nutrition is going to improve, as we are improving in all other areas.”

He however called on all mothers to come out to the designated facilities to access the various services in order to give all the necessary support and cooperation for the success of the week long activity.

“I want our mothers to please come out en masse and receive all the services that are mapped out for this week, because it is going to benefit us and our children,” he said.

According to him, “I also enjoined all our partners to please continue with what we are doing to ensure that this week and all the implementations we are doing in the state yield a better fruit, improve the nutrition indices of the state, improves our health and well-being in the state.”

The Focal Person concluded that, “We in Alive and Thrive will continue to support the state to see whatever that will bring good health and nutrition improvement in the state.”

