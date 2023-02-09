Emir of Akko of Gombe State, Alhaji Umar Atiku, has commended an organisation KLYTICAL ALLIED NIG LTD for organizing a medical outreach for over 8,000 people in support of APC presidential candidate Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The traditional ruler thanked the team for choosing Akko Emirate for the outreach, saying it was a service to humanity that must be commended.

He then told his subjects that such a gesture should be reciprocated by ensuring they got their PVCs ready and vote for the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, for his service to humanity.

The team lead, Dr. Vincent Okpara, who conducted the medical outreach and free feeding for 8000 people in Akko Local Government Area of Gombe state, said it was sponsored by Seyi Tinibu, son of the APC Presidential candidate.

The team, during the outreach, gave drugs and eyeglasses to the patients and referred those that needed referrals to hospitals.

Another arm of the outreach, Hearth Summit, discussed the health manifesto of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in a town hall meeting with community leaders from the area.

The free feeding programme targeted less privileged, specifically the IDP community, where they fed 3,000 people.

He explained that the choice of Akko LGA was informed by the fact that it is the largest LGA with the highest number of eligible voters in the state.

Vincent Okpara said, “We have been able to tell people what they will benefit when Asiwaju Bola Tinibu becomes the president in terms of the health sector. There will be an improved health sector in his time. The emergency medicine, which is already comatose, will give life again.”





He said that an average citizen sees an ambulance as carrying corpses, saying, “that is not supposed to be so. If an ambulance comes close to an individual, it is supposed to give you hope. Still, an average citizen of Nigeria sees an ambulance as something that is coming to carry dead body.”

“We came to tell them that the emergency health service during Asiwaju presidency will be revitalized. We are about to benefit a lot even with the National Health insurance scheme is going to cover more people, between 70 to 80 per cent are to benefit.”

According to him, the Crowd was delighted because of the drugs given to them, “drugs they cannot afford, we gave them. We offered them a prescription, and we went ahead and gave them.”

The outreach witnessed a high turnout of residents moving to benefit from medical treatment, including elderly people, in an atmosphere full of joy.

Our correspondent reports a massive door-to-door campaign in Akko, inaugurated after the town hall meeting with community leaders.