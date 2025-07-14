Organisation donates food, cash to 1,000 Imo residents

A non-profit organisation,The Gratia Vobis Ministries, Inc., has donated food and cash to no more than one thousand vulnerable persons in Imo State.

The Founder of Gratia Vobis Ministries, Inc., Rev. Fr. Maurice Emelu, feted the beneficiaries at Umuchima town public field besides CIC Catholic Church in Ideato South Local Government Area of the State on Sunday.

The event was part of activities to celebrate the 20th priestly ordination and 50th birthday anniversary of Rev. Fr. Emelu.

Speaking shortly after a holy mass held in his honour, Emelu, a Professor of Communication and Digital Media, said the occasion concluded a four-day charity programme.

Emelu described the charitable endeavour as “an act of faith, a manifestation of the Jubilee of Hope, and a testament to what God has placed in my heart.”

“Four years ago, during a deep moment of prayer, the Lord put it in my heart to treat the poorest of the poor in our midst like kings and queens,” Emelu explained.

He said beneficiaries, carefully selected from the five South-East states after an eight-month research period involving village leaders, journalists, and a guiding priest, were transported in air-conditioned buses and walked on red carpets.

He said the gesture cut across tribe, ethic and religion affiliations.

He further revealed a divine instruction to eat at the same table as the beneficiaries and personally serve them to underscore the humility and reverence at the core of the initiative.

“Palliatives are not blessings. What am doing here is not palliative, there is a spirit to it, which is centered on giving people a sense of belonging.

“Governments should know that If people are constantly receiving palliatives they are constantly made poorer which is what is destroying many nations today,” he stressed.

Emelu disclosed a comprehensive plan to establish a skill acquisition center in Umuchima community to train and educate youth and women in various skills, fostering self-reliance and long-term economic empowerment.

Earlier in a homily, the retired Catholic Archbishop of Abuja Diocese, Cardinal John Onaiyekan, charged Nigerian leaders to tackle hunger and poverty, stressing that economic statistics alone don’t reflect the harsh reality faced by many citizens.

Onaiyekan highlighted a stark contrast saying “fifteen to twenty years ago, Nigeria was poor but not hungry. Today, unfortunately, Nigerians are hungry.”

He said rather than focus on the big statistics that Nigeria economy was doing well, leaders should focus on alleviating hunger and poverty in the land.

Onaiyekan said: “This promise of a better future and therefore, we should accept the difficulties around us is not acceptable.

“Our politicians are talking of renewed hope, with little or nothing to sustain such hope, which for many has turned into hopelessness.

“There is a growing burden of poverty in our nation, a tragic irony in a nation richly blessed by God.

“President Bola Tinubu should not just listen to his advisers, but should come down and eat with the poor to feel their pains,” he stated.

Onaiyekan, who affirmed the Church’s commitment to social welfare through education and healthcare, advocated for renewed collaboration between the Church and the Government to improve public services for all.

He commended Emelu’s initiative to feed over 1,000 families, calling it an exemplary act, urging Nigerians, at home and abroad, to combat the nation’s multidimensional poverty with similar gesture.

In a speech, the Presidential Candidate of Labour Party in the 2023 general elections, Mr Peter Obi, said Nigeria was currently passing through a difficult period.

Obi, who joined other dignitaries to serve food to the guests present, expressed a desire for a Nigeria where collective well-being is prioritised.

“This is the way we want our society to be, a society where people care for the needy. We want more of Fr. Maurice and individuals who care for the poor,” he stated.

Also speaking, Sen. Osita Izunaso, representing Imo West (Orlu) Senatorial District, extended his heartfelt congratulations to Emelu.

Izunaso specifically commended Emelu for his profound compassion and dedicated efforts in “bringing home what God has blessed him with.”

Rep. Uchenna Okonkwo representing Idemili North and South Federal Constituency also lauded Emelu’s initiative, praising the selfless act of honoring the needy.

Okonkwo, who emphasised its timely significance amidst the nation’s current economic challenges, said Emelu’s motif of dedication, grace, and philanthropic assistance to the less privileged should be emulated.

Beneficiaries were provided with a total of 1,000 bags of 50kg rice and cash donations for condiments, designed to sustain them for one month.

In a significant symbolic gesture of future empowerment, Emelu also offered a full scholarship to Miss Uchechi Akuzie, covering her university education.

The beneficiaries expressed overwhelming joy as they prayed that God will bless and replenish the pocket of Fr Maurice Emelu.

