Organic skincare industry will help Nigeria’s forex, economy ― Expert

The Federal Government has been asked to harness the power of the nation’s organic skincare product industry to reduce the challenges being faced in the forex sector in the country as the industry has the ability to increase the foreign exchange base of Nigeria.

A renowned organic skincare expert, Jennifer Elechi made this call and canvassed for support from the Federal Government on the need to promote production of organic skincare products in the country to serve as an avenue to increase the inflow of foreign exchange into the country.

The Ebonyi born organic skincare expert made this known during the commemoration of the 2021 International Women’s Day and the role of women in economic development.

According to her, the Nigerian organic skin care products industry is now well sort after by a lot of African countries and even beyond the shores of Africa and increasing production has also reduced the importation of skincare product into the country.

She further made a case for the use of organic skincare products, adding that most people only consider healthy living terms of a balanced diet and regular exercise alone but do not think of the impact of the products they use on their bodies.

“Our skin is our largest organ that will absorb almost everything we put onto it, most people spray and lather different beauty products onto their skin every day unknowingly exposing themselves to a wide range of unnecessary chemicals which eventually make their way into our bloodstream,” she said.

Elechi who is the CEO of Gifty Organic Therapy congratulated Nigerian women on their perseverance in spite of growing economic challenges.

