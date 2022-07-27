Organ harvesting scam: Reps receive Committee’s report on detained Senator Ekeweremadu

The report on the House of Representatives joint Committees which investigated the allegations bothering on organ harvesting levelled against the immediate past Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekeweremadu and his Wife, Dr Beatrice Ekeweremadu has been laid on the floor of the House of Representatives.

The investigation was conducted by the joint House Committees on Foreign Affairs, Interior and Population, chaired by Hon. Yusuf Buba Yakub.

While notifying the House of the conclusion of its activities, Hon. Yakubu said: “That the House do receive the Report of the Committees on Foreign Affairs, Interior and Population on the Need for the Federal Government of Nigeria to ensure that the Investigation and Case against Senator Ike Ekweremadu by the Metropolitan Police and the Crown Prosecution Service in the United Kingdom Conforms to the Rule of Law and respect for the Right of the Individual as enshrined in the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR).

The motion was referred to the Committee on the 28th of June 2022 for further legislative action.

After robust debate on the motion sponsored by Hon. Abdullahi Abdulkadir, the House urged the Federal Ministry of Health and the Nigerian Embassy in London to provide assistance to Miss Sonia Ekweremadu in the absence of her parents.

The House also tasked federal agencies and relevant corporate bodies and particularly the National Identity Commission, Nigerian Immigration Service, and banks act swiftly to respond to a legitimate request for information to facilitate the prompt resolution of the charges against them.

Speaking during the debate on the motion, Hon Abdulkadir expressed grave concern over the circumstances surrounding the arrest of Senator Ekweremadu, who also doubled as former deputy speaker of the ECOWAS parliament who was arrested by the Metropolitan Police in the United Kingdom, along with his wife, Dr. (Mrs) Beatrice Ekweremadu at London Heathrow airport on arrival from Nigeria to the United Kingdom.





“The House is aware that the Metropolitan police and the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) have since charged the Ekweremadus with offences relating to human trafficking and exploitation and have had them detained pending the determination of the jurisdiction issues by the attorney-general of England and Whales.

“The House is disturbed by the nature and details so far available about the charges against the couple.

“The House is concerned that the additional information emerging from the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) and other legitimate sources including the visa issuing protocols at the UK High Commission, bank verification number (BVN) suggest a different narrative which might not have been available to the metropolitan police at the time of arrest and charge.

“The House is hopeful that the authority in the United Kingdom will work with their national security and intelligence counterpart in Nigeria to conduct a holistic and thorough investigation to ascertain all the facts relating to the allegation in order to make a fair determination on the issues in the best interest of equity and justice for all concerned.

“The House is confident that the federal government of Nigeria will through the respective organs of government and use all available tools to ensure that the investigation and outcome of this will be conducted in the highest fidelity to the rule of law and with respect to the dignity of the person as enshrined in the European Convention of human rights which the United Kingdom is a signatory.”