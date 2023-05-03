Speaker of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) parliament, Sidie Tunis has pleaded with a UK court to show mercy to Ike Ekweremadu, former deputy senate president and his wife.

The ECOWAS leader in a letter addressed to the chief clerk of the central criminal court, Old Bailey, London, described Ekweremadu as “a major asset to the ECOWAS region”.

Recall that in March 2023, Ekweremadu and his wife, Beatrice, were found guilty of organ trafficking by a UK court.

Meanwhile, the court has fixed May 5 for the sentencing of the couple and Obinna Obeta, a doctor who was also found guilty.

The speaker added that Ekweremadu’s “long absence owing to his circumstance since June 2022 has denied us his invaluable service”.

“It remains dreadful if he faces a long prison sentence in the present circumstance,” he said.

Tunis added that Sonia, the ailing daughter of the senator, cannot survive the absence of her parents in her present health condition.

“I wish to state that it is a common feeling among parents, especially in Africa, not to bury or survive his or her child,” he said.

“As a father, therefore, I can easily relate with the pains, dilemma, and crossroads of the senator and his wife over the health condition of their ailing daughter, who must still undergo a kidney transplant to stand a chance of surviving to fulfil her destiny.