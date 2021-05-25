Oredo PDP relocates secretariat as crisis festers

By 'Suyi Ayodele - Benin
The leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Oredo Ward 2, in Oredo Local Government Area of Edo State have approved the relocation of its party secretariat, citing administrative convenience.

The resolution to relocate the secretariat is contained in a three-point communiqué by PDP Ward 2 leaders in the local government and read by Mr Victor Enoghama on Tuesday in Benin City.

The party announced that a Committee should be set up to look for a Ward secretariat within four weeks after a voice affirmation by leaders of the party at the enlarged meeting which was held at the former secretariat of the All Progressives Congress, APC, on 59, Airport road in Benin City.

Part of the Communique reads: “We the Leaders and members of PDP Ward two in Oredo Local Government do hereby support the position of the Leader of the party, His Excellency Godwin Obaseki on the proper integration and harmonization of all party members at all levels of the party administration and structure. This will promote peace and unity in the party.”

The leaders also passed a vote of confidence on Governor the State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, as the leader of the party in Edo State and commended him for his good work, infrastructural and human capital development.

The larger Edo PDP has been in crisis in recent times following the clamour by members who recently joined the party from the APC with Governor Godwin Obaseki, for the dissolution of the party’s executives across all levels.

