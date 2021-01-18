Oredo Council boss donates van to vigilante to fight crime

Determined to check the rising crime wave in Oredo Local Government Area of Edo State, the chairman of the LG, Mr Evbareke Jenkins Osunde, has donated a Toyota Hilux utility van to Oredo Vigilance team.

Osunde restated the commitment of the council to tackle the nefarious activities of criminal elements operating within the council’s domain.

The council boss who called for increased operational efficiency of the local vigilance group in order to protect lives and property of the residents noted that he was encouraged by the state-wide formidable security architecture established by Governor Godwin Obaseki, as the three-pronged law enforcement strategy of the council was principally anchored on the governor’s proactive vision.

Osunde remarked that members of the vigilance team performed creditably well during the recent end-of-year festivities when criminals in the council assumed they could use opportunities provided by the seasonal ceremonies to inflict harm on the people.

He said: “Contrary to the assumption by the deadly deviants in our community, the Vigilance team, working in close collaboration with the Nigeria Police and other security agencies launched a series of successful daring operations against armed gangs, cultists and kidnappers during the Christmas and New Year celebrations.”

Osunde reaffirmed the commitment of the council to ensuring that “Oredo Local Government Area will be made a hostile terrain for criminals plotting harm within its jurisdiction,” assuring that the council would be safe and secured for everybody who engages in legitimate endeavours in the local government area.

