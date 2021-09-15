Ore Industrial Park employs 6000 workers in a year ― CEO

The Chief Executive Officer and General Manager of Ore Industrial Park, Femi Akinkuebi, said the establishment of the industry has helped to cushion the effect of unemployment in the state, saying no fewer than 6000 workers had been employed in the last one year.

Akinkuebi who made this known while speaking with newsmen in Akure, Ondo state capital, said the industrial park which housed many industries will employ about 120,000 workers within the next ten years while 40,000 workers will be employed in the next five years.

He described the steps taken by Governor Rotimi Akeredolu- led administration over the park as one of the best business decisions, noting that it has changed the narrative of the state from being a civil service-driven economy to an industry-based economy.

According to him, the efforts of the b present administration in the state to industrialise the state was designed to ensure rapid transformation in the state, noting that this has attracted investors coming on board.

He said the investors noted that the state has a huge potential, which they could put their money into and derive bountiful returns, which was achieved due to diverse resources ranging from agriculture to mineral deposits that the investors would explore.

He also said the park will avail youths, small and medium scale business owners within and outside the state the platform to thrive by growing and developing their respective business enterprise.

Akinkuebi said the Ore Industrial Park was created by the Akeredolu led administration in order to eradicate poverty, improve the standard of living, boost wealth creation, unleash the nation’s industrial potential, build a reputation for Nigeria in technology and industrialization.

He however, said: “As much as we are interested in foreign investors, we can’t forget our people, this necessitates our approach to encourage both local and international companies.

“The Ore Industrial Park has the capacity to employ not less than 120,000 workforces within the next 12 years at the park, it will create 40,000 jobs in five years, while over 6,000 workers have been employed in the last one year.

Akinkuebi said there are about six companies that are currently on ground while more companies will soon start operations at the park, saying the state government is more interested in giving opportunities to its people and also business-minded people

He said “even those with little or no startup capital are welcome to use our facility, we have a business conducive facility that will give your business the much-needed leverage to thrive”

The Ore Industrial Park is a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) between the Ondo State government and Hessmac Industry Limited, designed to provide world-class infrastructure and ultra-fast operational efficiency, proximity to raw materials and target markets, uninterrupted power supply, easy access to gas with EPL gas pipeline and adequate security.

The park has its own installed 30MW trio-fuel Independent Power Plant dedicated to providing power within the park and was sited on a massive 1000 hectares of eco-friendly, economic and industrially zoned land.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buhari Urges MTN For Quality Service, Downward Price Review In Cost Of Data, Other Services

President Muhammadu Buhari Friday at State House Abuja urged the MTN Group to make the available top-of-the-range service to its Nigerian subscribers… Ore Industrial Park employs 6000 workers in a year Ore Industrial Park employs 6000 workers in a year Ore Industrial Park employs 6000 workers in a year Ore Industrial Park employs 6000 workers in a year.