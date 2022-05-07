Order my ex-wife to return the diamond necklace I gave her, man prays court

A businessman, Mustapha Baba, has pleaded with a Sharia Court in Kaduna State, to order his estranged wife, Amina Sani, to return a diamond necklace he gave her as a condition to oblige her request for divorce.

According to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Baba, who resides in Kaduna metropolis, through his counsel, Ahmad Ibrahim told the court that his client had many requests.

Earlier, Amina, said she was seeking divorce in order not to disobey God by not submitting to her husband.

“I will not pay back the N50,000 he paid as my dowry to free myself from the marriage,” she said.

Later appearing as counsel for the complainant, M.K Mustapha, prayed the court to adjourn the case to avail him opportunity to investigate the matter and for possible out of court settlement between both parties.

The judge, Malam Murtala Nasir, after listening to the couple, explained that if a woman sought the dissolution of her marriage under the Islamic law, she should pay the back to her husband the exact amount he paid as her bride price.





Nasir then adjourned the case.

