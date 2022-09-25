Orashi river will be open for economic revitalisation ― Uzodimma

Uzodimma stated this to newsmen after a tour of the river with officials of his government and Navy officers last weekend The Governor and the Naval officers had agreed to embark on a tour of the Orashi River from the Oguta Lake after a meeting at the Government House, Owerri.

The Governor told the media that when the place is finally opened, it will not only serve as a good corridor for the Navy to access other waterways to discharge their duties effectively but will serve as a huge source of economic revitalisation not only in Imo State in the South East and beyond. He expressed optimism that those who live on the water banks of Oguta lake as well as others commuting from there to other parts of Imo State and the neighbouring states will be better off when the place is fully activated. The Governor had met with officials of the Nigerian Navy in furtherance of discussion on approval given by President Muhammadu Buhari for the dredging of the Orashi River from Oguta lake to link the Atlantic Ocean for the enhancement of economic activities on that corridor. President Buhari had communicated his approval for the project through the Office of the Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Awwal Zubairu Gambo, based on Governor Uzodimma’s proposal that the Orashi River from Oguta Lake is pregnant with lots of economic activities if drained and linked to the Atlantic Ocean. At the meeting, Rear Admiral Silyranda Lassa represented the Chief of Naval Staff. Stressing the essence of the meeting, Gov. Uzodimma said it was in furtherance of the discussions and proposals by the Imo State Government to the Federal Government to pursue her Gas Industrialization Policy on the Oguta Lake and Orashi River axis. He said: “that the leadership of the Nigerian Navy were in the State to “visit the site to assess the main obstacles hindering the programme as proposed by the State Government.”

Uzodimma said that the Government of Imo State “considered it expedient to propose to Nigerian Navy for a partnership to open the access of Oguta Lake and Orashi River up to the Sea in River State to enable bigger vessels come into Imo State. He said: “When realised the project will help manage the security situation in the area, eliminate cases of crude oil stealing, pipeline vandalism and enhance security.” According to him, the realisation of the project will “stimulate economic activities, create more jobs for our people and then boost the economy of the State. Governor Uzodimma said that Government will sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) leading to the project implementation proper.

Describing the project as work in progress, assured that “when the MOU is signed and the other processes concluded the authorities will come up with the work programme highlights which will be made available to the public. Speaking on the reason for their meeting/visit, Rear Admiral Silyranda Lassa who represented Rear Admiral Gambo said recently they “established a Naval Base at Oguta which has helped in addressing certain security challenges in the area. He said that beyond that, it has made social and economic activities strive, especially with giant strides in the security areas made by the State Government.

Lassa said as a Maritime Security Agency, the corridor will provide them with the opportunity “to also assist the State in any way they can and in some certain aspects, the State’s desire to at least alleviate what they are seeing as the de-generalization activities within the State. The Naval Chief also informed that they were in Imo “at the instant of the Chief of Naval Staff to look at where we will partner with the State Government to assist in some of these areas and help the State benefit from her enormous resources. He acknowledged that a lot of natural resources abound in the area and that when they are opened up Imo State will be one of the leading States in the Gas industrialization activities in Nigeria.

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has disclosed the importance of the riverbed of Orashi River from Oguta Lake in Oguta Local Government Areas of the state, adding that the river portends great economic benefit to the South East.