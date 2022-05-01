Oral Roberts University honours Pastor Adeboye with honorary doctor of divinity

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, has been conferred an Honorary Doctor of Divinity Degree by a globally renowned Christian institution, Oral Roberts University, Tulsa, Oklahoma, United States.

The honour was conferred on Pastor Adeboye on Saturday at the 2022 Graduation ceremony of the institution.

According to the institution, the citation to confer the award notes that with, “thousands of spiritual sons and daughters all around the globe, Dr Adeboye has led the Redeemed Christian Church of God into expansive outreach in the nations of the world on a missionary movement and built on prayer, fasting and bold witness, and Adeboye is reputed to have written over 60 books.”

Responding, the cleric in a video on his verified Instagram and Facebook handles said that an award from such a prestigious university is an act of God, adding that he never believed he could be honoured by such a globally recognised institution.





“I recall that day in 1979, when I accompanied my father, Pa Josiah Akindayomi to Tulsa, Oklahoma, to attend Kenneth Hagin’s Camp Meeting; and how the power of God moved mightily.

“If anyone had told me then that I would be awarded an honorary degree from one of the most prestigious universities there, Oral Roberts University. I would have said the person was joking. But, looking back and seeing what God has done so far, I can’t but just say, Thank You, Jesus!

“Extending my sincere appreciation to the leadership of the University. God bless you all,” Pst Adeboye said.