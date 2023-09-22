Troops have discovered a gun manufacturing factory in Kafanchan, Jema’a Local Government Area, Kaduna State, in accordance with the Commander Operation SAFE HAVEN (OPSH) and General Officer Commanding (GOC) 3 Armoured Division, Major General Abdulsalam Abubakar’s resolve to deal decisively with sponsors and perpetrators of crime as well as mopping up illegal weapons in OPSH Joint Operations Area.

The discovery followed a week-long intelligence operation that finally led to the capture of a wanted gunrunner, Napoleon John, who has been on the wanted list of OPSH.

The suspect who confessed to the crime led forces to a hidden plant where another miscreant, Monday Dunia, confessed to having been in the business for more than five years, fueling the crisis in Kaduna and neighboring Plateau States.

A thorough search of the factory led to the recovery of 22 different weapons, including 7 pistols, 2 locally fabricated AK 47 rifles, 2 military grade AK 47 rifles, and 9 revolvers. Others include one submachine gun, rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, machine tools, and a gas cylinder.

”In a follow-up operation from midnight yesterday up till early hours of today, 22 September 2023, troops raided another hideout in Adua 1 village in Kafanchan and captured additional 2 x AK-47 Rifles, 2 x revolver rifles, live rounds of 9mm and 7.62 ammunitions, 6 x dangerous daggers, one x hacker axe, several empty cases of 7.62mm special rounds, 2 mobile phones, one fragmental jacket, 2 Police uniforms, one military camouflage trousers, one ammunition magazine carrier, one pistol holster, one military grade camel pouch, one police combat helmet, 2 masks, 4 identity cards, gunpowder, shrapnels, charms and amulets.

Also recovered were machine tools and other equipment. The major kingpin(name withheld) is still on the run but will soon be apprehended. While commending troops for their doggedness and resilience, the GOC/ Commander OPSH also vowed to ensure all fleeing syndicate members were arrested and made to face the full wrath of the law.”

He warned sponsors and perpetrators of criminalities to immediately abandon their evil ways and embrace lawful means of livelihood. General AE Abubakar also thanked the general public for their unwavering support in the fight against criminality and urged them not to relent in furnishing the troops with actionable information. He further assured us to treat the information provided with utmost secrecy and confidentiality.

Recall that the GOC/Commander OPSH issued a stern warning to criminals during a stakeholders’ engagement with traditional and religious leaders on 10 September 2023 held at Zangon Kataf.

