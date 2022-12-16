OPSH resettles Plateau IDPs to ancestral homes

By Isaac Shobayo - Jos
The Special Task Force, Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), has resettled the internally displaced persons of the Jong community in Barakin-Ladi local government area of Plateau State to their ancestral land after they were sacked by gunmen in 2015.

The people of the community who had been living with relatives and loved ones for the past seven years were full of joy and happiness on their arrival.

In his welcome address, the Commander of Sector 4 OPSH, Colonel Danjuma Abdulsalam, said the 2015 and 2018 crises in the state produced many internally displaced persons scattered in various camps, with some living with family members under harsh conditions.

He expressed gratitude to the Commander, OPSH, for showing compassion to the plights of the displaced people of the Jong community and other communities planning to return to their original homes.

The Sector 4 Commander appealed to the government at all levels and individuals to assist displaced persons in rebuilding their ravaged homes and providing basic amenities to aid their safe return.

In his goodwill message, the Senator representing Plateau North in the National Assembly and Deputy Chairman Senate Committee on Defense, Senator Istifanus Gyang, commended the roles Commander OPSH, Major General Ibrahim Ali, played in facilitating the return of peace to troubled communities in the state.

Senator Gyang assured that every necessary action to ensure the safety of the Plateau people would be supported without any sentiment.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE 

Speaking at the event, the Commander of Operation Safe Haven and General Officer Commanding (GOC) 3 Division Nigerian Army, Major General Ibrahim Ali, said the return of the people of the Jong community to their ancestral land was a model for other displaced persons to consider returning to their original lands while promising to provide the needed support for this to be achieved.

General Ali informed the gathering that the unfortunate incident that led to the displacement of the community had long been addressed through different means championed by relevant authorities in the corridor of peace.

He further announced the deployment of armed personnel to guard the Jong community and neighboring communities from any external aggression and threats.

Speaking further, Major General Ali said strong security measures have been put in place to ensure no community within the OPSH Joint Operations Area is attacked or displaced again.


He commended the efforts of the 36-man peace committee set up to recommend modalities to achieve reconciliation between warring tribes and communities and the board constituted for the safe return of IDPs to their original homes.

In their separate remarks, the Gbong Gwom Jos, Chairman Barikin-Ladi local government area, Justice Longji Daniel (Rtd), and other dignitaries said it was a joyful thing that the people had gained the trust of security agencies and were coming back home after being displaced for seven years.

Highlights of the event were cultural displays, drama and award presentations, spoken word renditions, the commissioning of some landmark projects, and a group photograph.

 

