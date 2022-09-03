OPSH doles out 220 tricycles, food items to physically challenged

Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), in charge of security in Plateau State and parts of the neighbouring Bauchi and Kaduna States, has donated 220 tricycles and assorted food items to the physically challenged within its areas of operations.

The General Officer Commanding 3 Division and Commander of Operations Safe Haven (OPSH), Major General Ibrahim Ali, disclosed this on Saturday during the distribution of the tricycles and other items in Jos.

He said the gesture was part of the operation of Civil-Military Cooperation, adding that the event was an outcome of the collaboration between Operation SAFE HAVEN and Beautiful Gate Handicaps Peoples Centre Jos.

“As security agencies constitutionally responsible for the security of all citizens, we are duty-bound to employ both kinetic and non-kinetic measures to guarantee the safety of lives and properties of the citizens as well as promote peaceful coexistence amongst the people.

“We are happy today because individuals and corporate organisations such as the Beautiful Gate Handicaps Peoples Centre can see our achievements, identify with us, and support us in our drive to carry every citizen along the path of peace and unity,” he said.

General Ali stated that the event included the distribution of 220 tricycles, food items, and tokens to some physically challenged people from Plateau’s 17 local government areas and Bauchi’s two local government areas and that the program was also extended to 30 others from Kaduna’s five local government areas.

According to him, the gesture was aimed at supporting the vulnerable members of society, especially the handicapped, with mobility and increasing their meaningful participation towards peaceful coexistence, adding that the event was significant to peacebuilding efforts towards bringing everybody on board to ensure lasting peace in Operation SAFE HAVEN joint operations area in Plateau and parts of Kaduna and Bauchi States.

“You will all agree that our brothers and sisters who are physically challenged did not choose to be the way they are today. A lot of these people were born healthy but were disabled by unfortunate incidents such as disease, natural disasters, and hazardous work environments. In the Nigeria Army, for example, a lot of our personnel have become disabled as a result of bomb blasts, gunshots and the hazardous nature of the fight against insurgents in the North East. ”

As a result, the Commander OPSH urged leaders at all levels and civil society organisations to see the physically challenged as important to fostering unity, tolerance, peace, and development in society, adding that it was on this premise that OPSH brought the program’s beneficiaries from all ethnoreligious groups and tribes.

He further assured that Operation SAFE HAVEN will continue to collaborate with all stakeholders to ensure any security challenge threatening to reverse the successes recorded recently is tackled headlong.

General Ali reassured us that Operation SAFE HAVEN will continue to be fair, neutral, and resolute in carrying out its tasks of achieving its mandate by ensuring lasting peace prevails in the joint operations area.

