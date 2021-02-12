Opposition to Femi Fani-Kayode rattles APC leaders ― Lukman, DG, Governors forum

Director-General of the forum of governors on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, Salihu Lukman has said the leadership of the party was rattled by the aborted attempt by former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani Kayode to join the ruling party.

The chieftain of the main opposition party, the People’s Democratic Party had met during the week with Kogi State governor and Chairman of the APC mobilisation and Sensitisation Committee, Yahaya Bello and his Yobe State counterpart and Chairman of the interim leadership of the party, Mai Mala Buni.

Their meeting fuelled speculation that Fani Kayode was planning to defect to the APC. Although the former Aviation Minister said he met with the APC Governors to discuss sensitive national issues, the Kogi State governor, however, declared in Lokoja that Fani Kayode was on his way to the ruling party.

Appraising the development, the Director-General of the Progressive Governors Forum said the uproar that trailed the news jolted the APC Caretaker Committee and the loss of steam on the part of the former Aviation Minister to pursue his plan.

Lukman who maintained that the leadership of the party was manipulated to have opened the discussion with the PDP chieftain, however, commended them for reviewing their move in deference to the outcry from ordinary APC faithful.

He said: “There will be many instances of the possibility that our leaders and our party may take the wrong decision.

Our capacity to correct those wrong decisions is what our politics require and not some fantasies. No amount of declaration, whether with reference to values or ideology can develop our politics, our parties, our democracy and our nation.

It is our capacity to get things done and especially get wrong actions corrected that can develop our politics, our party, our democracy and our nation.

“The issue of Mr Fani-Kayode’s drifted attempt to join the APC is a clear instance of attempts to manipulate some of our leaders into accepting membership of someone who ought not to have been considered a member of our party. If that was the case in the past, it is better late than never to correct such a mistake.

“As party members, we were able to rise up to the challenge of engaging our leaders. Fortunately, we are able to gain the respect of our leaders and surely, moving forward, issues of who qualifies to be a member of our party will be clarified unambiguously.”

Maybe this could challenge the PDP and other parties in Nigeria to begin to address issues related to their failings. It is a process, not a once-off action. If you don’t agree with this position, abusing the APC, its leadership or members, including this writer will change nothing. You are most welcome!”

