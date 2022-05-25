Opposition party too elitist to protest against evil in the land ­­­—Shehu Sanni

The senator who represented Kaduna Central in the eighth National Assembly, Shehu Sani, has said that the opposition political party is too elitist to resist evil in the land.

Sani stated this in Asaba, the Delta State capital, at a two-day seminar/workshop on ‘Good governance and democratic sustainability coupled with electoral process’ organised by the Asaba Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Delta State Council.

The former lawmaker said that Nigerians have a duty to perform by electing leaders who have the capacity, competence and experience to restore the lost glory of Nigeria in 2023.

Sani said democracy could only be sustained if there is free, fair and transparent elections, adding “it is difficult for good people to emerge because the whole process is monetised, people buy their positions,” he added

He noted that today, people prepare for elections as if they are preparing for war because most leaders do not see political office as an opportunity to serve but a position to conquer the people.

He said the only way to achieve peace in the country is by ensuring equity, justice, fairness and treating every Nigerian as a stakeholder in the country.





“If leaders behave as religious or ethnic champions then they are sowing seeds of discord. Only justice, equity and fairness can keep the country one.

“The APC said PDP destroyed the country but ironically 70 per cent of members of the APC today came from the PDP so they have also been part of the problem.

“In Kaduna State today, only two out of the 23 local government areas are free from bandits and kidnappers.

“Kidnapping for ransom has become a daily occurrence in the Northern part of the country where people sell their farms or homes to pay ransom for their kidnapped loved ones,” he said.

While declaring the seminar open, the state governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, represented by the Commissioner for Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, called on Nigerians to participate actively in the political process to ensure good governance and democratic sustainability in the country.

“The ruling political party has failed in their promises to restore law and order and we have seen how lives had been lost not just civilians but police, soldiers and other security personnel.

“The APC government has so far spent N4.2 trillion for defence and security in seven years yet, insecurity has remained unabated.

“We spent $1 billion to purchase Tucano jets and this has not stopped kidnapping, banditry and terrorism in the country.

“The terrorists are only armed with motorcycles and Ak-47, yet we keep pumping billions of dollars into security and defence without achieving results.

“Kidnappers call relatives for ransom with Nigerian registered SIMs but yet no trace of anyone arrested,” he stated.

represented by the Commissioner for Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, the governor said that it was imperative for Nigerians to participate in the political process to enthrone credible leadership in the country at all times.

He commended the Senator Sani for his outspokenness and contributions to the growth and sustainability of democracy in Nigeria, describing him as a firebrand leader and a man who speaks truth to power.

He lauded journalists in the state for their support and commitment to the dissemination of information on his administration’s programmes and policies to the people.

He said his administration had successfully completed over 850 roads spanning 1,650 kilometres and line drainages across the 25 local government areas in the state.

In his remarks, chairman of the chapel, Dominic Adewole, said the theme of the workshop was carefully chosen as part of deliberate effort to broaden the discourse on the fast approaching 2023 general election in the country.

He added that the success of next year’s election is largely dependent on the observance of the provisions of the new Electoral Act by the umpire, INEC and political stakeholders.

