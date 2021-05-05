Opponents plotting illegal confab to overthrow Buhari ― Presidency

The Presidency has alerted of a plot by some opponents to convene an illegal National Conference where a vote of no confidence would be passed on President Muhammadu Buhari with a view to overthrowing his government.

A statement issued by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media and Publicity) on Tuesday, noted that the warning followed an alert that emanated from the Department of State Services (DSS).

The Presidency accused unnamed religious leaders and past political leaders of planning to wreak havoc on the nation’s sovereignty and the corporate existence of the country.

It said working with foreign elements, the disgruntled elements are trying to achieve what they could not during the last election and warned them that their action would be treasonable.

The statement read, “The Department of State Services (DSS), on Sunday alerted on sinister moves by misguided elements to wreak havoc on the government, sovereignty and corporate existence of the country.

“Championed by some disgruntled religious and past political leaders, the intention is to eventually throw the country into a tailspin, which would compel a forceful and undemocratic change of leadership.

“Further unimpeachable evidence shows that these disruptive elements are now recruiting the leadership of some ethnic groups and politicians around the country, with the intention of convening some sort of conference, where a vote of no confidence would be passed on the President, thus throwing the land into further turmoil.

“The caterwauling, in recent times, by these elements, is to prepare the grounds adequately for their ignoble intentions, which are designed to cause further grief for the country.

“The agent provocateurs hope to achieve through artifice and sleight of hands, what they failed to do through the ballot box in the 2019 elections.

“Nigerians have opted for democratic rule, and the only acceptable way to change a democratically elected government is through elections, which hold at prescribed times in the country.

“Any other way is patently illegal and even treasonable. Of course, such would attract the necessary consequences.

“These discredited individuals and groups are also in cahoots with external forces to cause maximum damage in their own country.

“But the Presidency, already vested with mandate and authority by Nigerians till 2023, pledges to keep the country together, even if some unruly feathers would be ruffled in the process.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. Opponents plotting illegal confab to overthrow Buhari ; Opponents plotting illegal confab to overthrow Buhari ; Opponents plotting illegal confab to overthrow Buhari ; Opponents plotting illegal confab to overthrow Buhari.