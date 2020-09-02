Operators to jack up seaport haulage rates over fuel price hike

Haulage operators at the ports have said that cargo owners will bear the brunt of the increment of petrol pump price to N151.56 per litre.

Recall that the Pipelines and Product Marketing Company (PPMC), a subsidiary of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC had announced that the pump price of petrol has been increased to N151.56 per litre.

Reacting to the pump price increment, Chairman of the Association of Maritime Truck Owners (AMATO), Chief Remi Ogungbemi explained that the cargo owners will suffer the increment because truck owners will have to factor that into their cost of operation.

According to Chief Remi Ogungbemi, while speaking to the Nigerian Tribune exclusively, “It is the common man on the street that will bear the hike in fuel pump price because when we jerk up the cost of haulage rates for imported cargoes to balance the difference of the increment, it will reflect in the cost of imported goods that we carry when the goods get.to the markets.

“The cargo owners will surely increase the cost of these goods because they are in business to make a profit, and at the end of the day, it is the common man on the street that suffers everything.

“I was not expecting any hike in the pump price of petrol because of the time that we are in. We are in a pandemic period, and the government has shown its insensitivity to the masses by jerking up fuel pump price at this period.”

