Operation Safe Haven arrests 17 kidnappers, others in Plateau

Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) in charge of security in Plateau State and some parts of neighbouring Kaduna and Bauchi States has arrested 17 suspected kidnappers and six other criminal elements terrorising inhabitants of Plateau State.

The OPSH Commander, Major General Dominic Onyemulu, in his address said the 17 suspected kidnappers were arrested March 16, 2021, following a distress call on attempt kidnap of one Alhaji Gambo Yamuro from his residence at Lishin village Jengre, Pengana Chiefdom of Bassa local government area of the state.

According to him, the troops in collaboration with vigilante members and locals foiled the attempted kidnapping and arrested 17 of them with various dangerous weapons and charms.

“The suspects comprise 11 from Kaduna, four from Bauchi, one from Kano and one from Plateau State. Items recovered from them include seven motorcycles, a fabricated rifle, two live cartridges, 13 cutlasses, three daggers, 15 phones and assorted charms,” he disclosed.

Major General Onyemulu further disclosed that the troop of the command also responded to a distress call of an ongoing robbery operation along Haske to Lamingo road in Jo’s North local government and arrested four members of a syndicate who had robbed a lady and threw her out of a moving tricycle.

The OSPH commander disclosed that a tricycle, a knife, two mobile phones and some quantity substances suspected to be cannabis sativa were recovered from the suspects.

Major General Onyemulu said some members of dreaded Sarasuka were also arrested, reassuring members of the public of the command determination and commitment towards the protection of lives and properties of all abiding citizens across the joint operation areas.

He added that the criminals paraded have been investigated and found culpable, adding that prima facie cases have been established against them and would soon be charged to court.

