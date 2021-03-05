Operation ‘Puff Ader’ nabs suspected armed robber in Kogi

Operatives attached to Operation Puff Ader in Kogi State in synergy with the members of the Vigilante arrested one Abdulmumini Momojimo a member of the armed robbery syndicate who uses tricycle (Keke Napep) to rob passengers within Lokoja and its environs.

The Kogi State Polic Command Public Relations Officer, DSP William Aya in a press statement issued on Friday said acting on a report that, on 26/2/2021, the suspect together with his gang members now at large robbed a passenger who boarded the tricycle from the Dumanis Church junction along Ganaja road to Ganaja.

“Immediately after the 200 units junction, one of the robbers who posed as a passenger covered the victim’s mouth and put a knife on her neck while they dispossessed her of two Android phones, Voters Card, ATM card and the sum of ten thousand naira (N10,000) thereafter pushed her out of the Keke and ran away.

“Immediately, the victim stopped another Keke and narrated her ordeal which he offered to chased the robbers while they raised alarms. On sighting the Police, the robbers abandoned their Keke with Registration number MPA 139 VC and escaped while the Keke was recovered to the Police station.

“During interrogation, the suspect confessed to the crime while efforts are on to arrest other members of the syndicate now at large. The suspect will be charged to court on completion of the investigation.

“The Commissioner of Police, Kogi State Command, Ede Ayuba Ekpeji psc (+) while commending the Operatives of Operation Puff Ader and the members of the vigilante for the breakthrough, assures the Kogites of the Commands determination in synergy with other security agencies to ensure adequate security of life and properties in the State.

“He advised members of the public to sharpens their power of observation and report any suspicious movements, objects or criminal activities within the State to the Police or any other security agencies in order to proactively respond so as to make Kogi State a safe and secure place for all.

