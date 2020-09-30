Operation hail storm 2: Airstrikes kill scores of terrorists in Lake Chad ― DHQ

The Defence Headquarters, (DHQ) on Wednesday said that the Air Task Force of the Operation Lafiya Dole has killed scores of members of Boko Haram and Islamic State in the West African Province ISWAP terrorist group and their hideouts, logistics structures destroyed at Tunbuma Baba, one of the Island settlements on the fringes of the Lake Chad in Borno State.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by the Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, (DMO), Major General John Eneche.

He disclosed that the operation was carried out in the airstrikes executed on Tuesday under the ongoing subsidiary Operation hail storm 2 after Human Intelligence (HUMINT) reports indicated that several ISWAP fighters and some of their leaders had converged in some structures concealed under the thick vegetation of the area, preparing to launch an attack.

ALSO READ: Ojukwu Varsity lecturers pull out from ASUU strike

He explained further that following this development, the Air Task Force dispatched a force package of Nigerian Air Force (NAF) fighter jets and helicopter gunships to engage the location.

He said that the airstrike attack aircraft scored devastating hits on the settlement, killing several terrorists and destroying their structures.

General Enenche assured that the Armed Forces of Nigeria, operating in concert with other security agencies and stakeholders, would sustain its efforts to rid the North-East zone of all terrorists and other criminal elements.

