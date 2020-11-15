Operation Burst arrests two suspected car thieves in Ibadan

OPERATIVES of Operation Burst, a special security outfit created by the Oyo State government, on Sunday afternoon, arrested two middle-aged men suspected to be car thieves in Ibadan.

The suspects were picked up following a tip-off by a resident of Adeniji Street, off Liberty-Road, Oke-Ado, Ibadan where the duo, whose identity could not be ascertained were said to be trying to gain access into an Infinity SUV parked on the street with a master key the sole aim of moving the vehicle away.

Tribune Online at the scene overheard some residents lamenting how thieves have been invading the area, stealing automobile items such as car battery, tyres among others.

One of them who spoke on the condition of anonymity told the Tribune Online that: “We do not know what we do to these people. They have been invading our area for quite some time now. Residents have lost valuables to their nefarious acts.

“That was the major reason we have decided to be closing the gates leading to the street at 8 pm every day. Before these two guys were caught, another resident told us that he saw some guys this morning attempting to gain access into a Toyota Corolla car parked on the street, but after raising an alarm they fled. The experience in the hands of these terrible guys has not been palatable and we want the security architecture in the state to please beam a searchlight to our area.”

As of the time Tribune Online left the scene, the two suspects had been moved away by a team of Operation Burst who swiftly swung into action upon receiving the distress call.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

After Two Years, Daddy Freeze Apologises To Bishop Oyedepo

Daddy Freeze whose real name is Ifedayo Olarinde has apologised to Bishop Oyedepo who is the presiding bishop and founder of Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel…

Is Doubling Nigerian Airports By 2023 The Priority?

RECENTLY, the Federal Government through the Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika announced that by 2023, the number of the country’s airports may be doubled to enhance air connectivity and boost the economy…