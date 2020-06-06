Operation Accord Troops kill 70 bandits in Kachia forest, Kaduna ― DHQ

The Defence Headquarters has said the troops of the newly-launched Operation Accord on Friday killed Friday no fewer than 70 armed bandits and cattle rustlers in Kashia Forest in Kaduna State.

The coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

Enenche said the success was recorded in a combined ground and air offensive conducted by troops of Operation Thunder Strike, under Operation Accord, in conjunction with troops of 312 Artillery Regiment and local vigilantes in the area.

He said the offensive operation was sequel to credible information on the bandits’ movements within the area.

According to him, troops pursued the bandits through Gidan Maikeri village in Chikun Local Government Area into the forest.

“Their location was identified and consequently engaged by Nigerian Air Force helicopter gunships.

“After the air interdiction, 70 bandits were confirmed killed by human intelligence while others escaped with injuries while exploitation operation is still being carried out by the troops in the forest.

“As a matter of security concern, people in this general area should report those with sudden and suspicious injuries to the security forces.

“This is to ensure that the escapees are mopped up,” he said.

Enenche further disclosed that troops of Operation Yaki in blocking positions for Operation Accord at outskirts of Kankomi village arrested two bandits’ logistics suppliers.

He said that Items such as recharge cards, cigarettes, soft drinks and groceries were recovered.

“The Military High Command congratulates Operation Thunder Strike, Operation Yaki and Air Component of Operation Accord for their dexterity.

“The general public is requested to continue to provide timely and credible information that would assist in eliminating bandits and other criminal elements in the country,” he said. NAN

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

BREAKING: No Fresh Probe Of Adesina ―AfDB Board Rules

The Bureau of the Board of Governors of African Development Bank (AfDB) on Thursday foreclosed the possibility of reopening the probe of the bank’s President, Dr Akinwumi Adesina. At a meeting, the body declared that an independent investigation was not required as demanded the United States of America… Read full story

NCDC Releases New Guidelines On COVID-19 Patients’ Treatment, Discharge

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Thursday announced a new case management guidelines for the treatment and discharge of COVID-19 pandemic patients. Its Director-General, Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, made this known at the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 (PTF) media briefing in Abuja… Read full story

UN Puts Nigeria’s Electricity Access Rate At 57%

No fewer than 110.7 million Nigerians out of a 195.8 million estimated population had access to electricity as of 2018, according to the latest global energy progress report. This represents a 57 per cent national electricity access rate compared with the global average of 90 per cent, says the report launched at the… Read full story