OpenAI to open office in Seoul amid growing demand for ChatGPT

American artificial intelligence company, OpenAI, is set to open an office in Seoul following the rising demand for ChatGPT, following the already established entity in South Korea.

This was reportedly said by the company on Monday.

According to OpenAI, the process of hiring staff to support partnerships with the country has begun, and it seeks to divulge further information in the coming months.

The company asserted that the country has the second-largest number of paying ChatGPT subscribers, after the United States, as reported by Reuters.

Following the setup of the OpenAI office in Seoul, earlier this year, the AI research lab announced its decision to develop artificial intelligence products for the country with “chat app operator Kakao (035720.KS)”.

According to local media, the Chief Strategy Officer, Jason Kwon, is reportedly visiting Korea to hold a meeting with “officials from the main opposition Democratic Party and the ruling People Power Party”

Kwon mentioned in a statement that, "Korea's full-stack AI ecosystem makes it one of the most promising markets in the world for meaningful AI impact, from silicon to software, and students to seniors."

