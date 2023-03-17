By Babatunde Qodir

FIRST and foremost, I want to congratulate you on your victory as the president-elect of our beloved country. Indeed, Nigerians voted for you because your message to renew the hope of the country speaks volumes even beyond your political calculation or influence. It is crystal clear that every Nigerian wants hope. They hope for better life and prosperity. Just a few days ago, I saw you on live TV when INEC issued you the certificate of return as the president-elect. I saw that you were delighted to begin the renewal journey in the next few weeks as promised during your campaign period. As you had assured Nigerians of a better country, we would be happier if your wishes come true. And I pray to Almighty Allah to grant you the capacity to deliver. I congratulate you once again. However, I want you to remember that Nigeria is a heterogeneous country battling crises of insecurity, kidnapping, extreme poverty, among others. Since no one will expect you to tackle all the crises, Nigerians wil hope that you dedicate your administration to genuine renewal work, at least to let Nigerians see and feel the difference, however little. Because I am not one person who thinks Nigeria’s woes can be tackled overnight, it is my hope that you bring to the table the expertise required to inspire hope.

Mr. President-elect, it is clear that the 2023 presidential election will go down in Nigeria’s history as the most heated contest. The election, unarguably, reflected the yearnings of people for good governance. Aside from the fact that people were very tired of the situation of the country, President Muhammadu Buhari hasn’t lived up to the expectations of many Nigerians as their massive support for your party, All Progressives Congress (APC), showed in 2015. But it is strongly hoped that you will be better than him. I am very sure you are aware of the loopholes of this incumbent government which I believe should be your target. Addressing loopholes is not tantamount to fighting the past; rather, it means you should learn from the past administration, which, of course, you’re part of, to address the crises now for a better Nigeria. It is not too much to say that you have a lot to do to convince huge numbers of the youth who have shown dissatisfaction with the performance of your party in the past eight years.

As I type this letter, some opposition candidates are challenging your victory, making several allegations against the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) whose performance in the election has generated mixed reactions from Nigerians. Opposition parties have alleged that you and INEC connived to rig the exercise in your favour. I think this allegation should be taken as a challenge to redeem Nigeria if your victory is further authenticated at the tribunal. Mr. President-elect, I want to plead for one thing on behalf of Nigerians and that is, you should do anything in your capacity to end the insecurity that is ravaging our country. The hydraheaded menace has undermined the propensity of our beloved country for progress. No country develops in chaos. That is why you should, as the first step to renewing the hope of a country long trapped in hopelessness, pay attention to its security situation.

I don’t want to dwell on countless promises contained in your manifesto. It is unfortunate that Nigerians had been deceived by politicians’ beautiful promises on paper. But candidly, this is not the time to play politics as usual. I will strongly advise you to serve Nigerians in ways they can feel the presence of good governance. Most importantly, you should be particular about how to rejig the country’s education system on which the future of the country depends. This goes down to how prudently you manage the country’s resources at your disposal in the interest of development. The onus is on you to serve, not rule, Nigerians. You should show compassion for the vulnerable. You should be different from those rulers who see the plight of the masses as nothing. Under your watch, we want Nigeria to be a country governed by the rule of law. Much as I am aware that a better Nigeria can only be materialise through collective efforts, I charge you to be the servant of the people. May your tenure be a blessing for Nigeria.