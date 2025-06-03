Open letter to Lagos indigenes from De-rennaisance

FOR centuries, Lagos State stood as a proud inheritance passed down through generations of indigenous families and communities with deep-rooted ties to the land, its culture, and its customs. But today, many sons and daughters of this land watch in silence as political power, economic opportunity, and cultural identity slip further from their grasp. Sojourners are no longer guests, they are now in charge and in control. And what’s worse, many of our own elders have helped them take the seat. The marginalization of indigenous Lagosians is no longer a whispered concern; it is visible at every level; from government houses to civil service recruitment desks, from party primaries to palace courts. Yet those entrusted with defending the legacy of our forefathers have chosen convenience over conviction, access over ancestry. At the heart of this unraveling lies a crisis of leadership, particularly the failure of some traditional and political elders to protect the interests of their people. Appointments and personal favors have replaced loyalty to the land. Decisions once made in council with the wisdom of the community are now made in corridors of power far removed from the values and voices of Lagos state indigenes.

Even the revered thrones of Lagos State, the spiritual and cultural heartbeat of our identity, have not been spared.The traditional authority of the kingdoms have diminished. The power to appoint subordinate chiefs and uphold age-old customs is now subject to political interference. In some areas across the state, individuals with no ancestral connection to Lagos State have been installed into chieftaincy positions, an unthinkable reality in any other Yoruba kingdoms. What has gone wrong? Many elders who once spoke boldly for Lagos State now whisper in the background, having been rewarded with contracts, appointments, and political proximity. Some are praised in public while being scorned in private and labeled enablers of the quiet erosion of their own people’s future. A growing number of indigenous voices refer to this silent class of collaborators as modern-day “traders of heritage.” They have exchanged legacy for luxury. The result of these compromises is devastating. In the recent APC primaries, it is observed generally, that a vast majority of candidates fielded across several local councils have no ancestral connection to Lagos state. The majority of the aspirants who are indigenes were sidelined, discouraged, or outrightly rejected. The political structure in the state now resembles an elite club for outsiders/sojourners with influence, while true sons and daughters of the soil watch from the margins or sidelines.

This erosion is not just political, it is also cultural and economic. Unemployment among indigenous youth continues to rise, with opportunities increasingly reserved for those favored by the power brokers. The stories of highly qualified, educated Lagos state indigenes being overlooked in favor of those with connections but no roots are too common to ignore.Let it be made clear: this is not a call to hatred or exclusion. It is a plea for self-preservation, justice and fairness. Inclusion should never mean extinction. Coexistence must not translate to conquest. We must now speak directly to those who still hold power, influence, and the trust of our people. To our revered Obas and Chiefs in the five divisions across the state (IBILE), elders statesmen; Alhaji Lateef Femi Okunnu, Professor Adele Jinadu, Justice Hunponu Wusu, Professor Abisogun Leigh, Major General Tajudeen Olanrewaju (Rtd), Major General Leo Ajiborisa (Rtd), Professor AOK Noah, Alhaja Sinatu Ojikutu, Mr. Naim Abiodun Ibrahim, Dr. Adesegun Agbabiaka, Erelu (Princess) Abiola Dosunmu, Mr. Adesola Macaulay, Ms Nike Jones, Major Abayomi Williams (Rtd), Senator Koforola Bucknor-Akerele, Chief Yomi Edu, Chief Dapo Sarumi, Bashorun JK Randle, Mr. Gbadebo Dallas, Alhaji Muhammed Martins, Prince Supo Sasore (SAN), Professor Oladapo Obafunwa, Professor Lanre Fagbohun (SAN), Pa Mujahidu Alaka, Mrs Fehintola Muri-Okunola, Chief Olabode Ibiyinka George, Alhaji Murtala Ashorobi, Alhaji Gani Bello, Alhaja Olufunke Gbajabiamila (Mother to the Chief of Staff to the President) Chief (Mrs) Adenike Lawal, Asiwaju Micheal Olawale Cole, Mr Charles Aderemi Adetoye, Prince Sammy Adebiyi, Alhaji Waheed Kazeem DIG (RTD), Alhaji Musliu Smith (IGP) RTD, Mr. Yomi Tokosi, Professor Wale Lawal, Mr Babatunde Rotinwa, Otunba Wasiu Odofin, Prince Bolaji Adeniji, Prince Adio Saka, Chief Syvelster Ogunkelu, Engr Mutiu Gbajumo, Prince Bode Ogunleye, Dr Olusegun Agbabiaka, Alhaji Bolaji Areh, Engr Hashim Oyekan, Mr Musbau Fashanu, Mr Tunde Fashina, Mr. Owolabi Martins, Balogun Tajudeen Irawo, Dr Ahmed Ibrahim and many others

Political leaders, Prince Tajudeen Olusi, Prince Abiodun Ogunleye (Former Deputy Governor of Lagos State) Prince Murphy Adetoro, Mr. Raji Fashola (SAN), Alhaji Shakirudeen Seriki (BAMU), Mr. Seye Ogunlewe, Chief Fuhad Alade Oki, Mr. Olorunfemi Bashorun, Dr. Tola Kasali, Alhaji Kashif Bode Oyedele, Dr. Yomi Finnih, Alhaji Oyinlomo Danmale, Mrs. Adejoke Orelope Adefulire, Prince Rabiu Oluwa, Mrs Sarah Adebisi Sosan, Alhaji Musiliu Animashaun (De Cubanu) Mr Kaoli Olusanya, Barrister Kunle Uthman, Architect Taiwo Kara, Prince Jamiu Adio Saka, Hon Jokotola Pelumi, Hon Sabitu Adeyemi Ikuforiji, Chief Wale Mogaji, Alhaji Tunde Balogun, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi and others. Indigenous Socio-Cultural Clubs in Lagos State; Eko Club, Oriwu Club. Epe Club, Badagry Club, Awori Club, Idunganran Club and other prominent indigenous clubs in Lagos State

We call on you to remember the legacy you inherited. Your silence in the face of growing marginalization is not just noticed, it is deeply felt. To other key actors across the state, your responsibility is no less significant.We call on you all by name and with respect, to rise to the occasion. We do not speak to condemn, but to awaken.

You are the stewards of ancestral trust.

The people are watching. History will remember who stood firm and who stood aside. This is not a time for whispers in corridors of power. It is a time for bold truth in the open square. Align with the people. Protect the land. Defend the heritage that raised you. Our ancestors did not shed blood and build legacies for us to surrender without resistance. It is time to regroup. Time to support indigenous candidates with integrity and vision. Time to revive our cultural institutions and insist on their autonomy and dignity. We must choose: silence or survival; complacency or courage; heritage or handouts. Lagos is our home, not a memory and not a museum, but a living inheritance. And it is not too late to protect it.

IBILE e ronu!

•Are is President, De-rennaisance Patriots Foundation