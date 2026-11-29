Traditional rulers in Bauchi State have been told to open the doors of their palaces to all politicians who may want to visit them, as fathers to all, without discrimination.

They were, however, warned not to be partisan towards any of the politicians while receiving them, in order to keep the respect, dignity and honour of the sacred traditional institution.

The call was made by the Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, who is also the senatorial candidate for Bauchi South in the 2027 election, when he visited the palace of the Emir of Dass, Alh. Usman Bilyaminu Othman, on Sunday, to seek his royal blessings and prayers over his aspiration to become the senator representing Bauchi South in the 2027 general elections.

Bala Mohammed said traditional rulers should not flee and abandon their palaces when other politicians visit them, stressing that the palace belongs to everyone and every politician has the right to come and seek prayers and support.

During the visit, the governor sought prayers for success in his quest to become the next senator for Bauchi South.

He also sought prayers for all Allied Peoples Movement (APM) candidates across all positions, from Yakubu Adamu for Governor of Bauchi State to senators, members of the House of Representatives and members of the State House of Assembly.

The visit was conducted in a peaceful and respectful atmosphere, as the Emir of Dass warmly received the governor and his entourage.

He commended the governor for the various developmental projects across the Emirate of Dass, saying that the people had every reason to appreciate the governor and his administration.

The emir wished him well in his aspirations, praying that Allah would continue to guide him in all his future endeavours.