Open Distance Learning will increase access to university admission seekers ― University of Ibadan

The University of Ibadan (UI), on Tuesday, disclosed that its new innovation “Open Distance Learning” (ODL) would increase access to numerous admission seekers, who were denied admission by their inability to meet the cutoff mark of the Joint Admission Matriculation Board (JAMB).

Addressing a press conference in Ibadan, Oyo State capital, the director, University of Ibadan ODL, Professor Emmanuel Omobowale said the increasing population of admission seekers in the country compared to limited infrastructures and space in Nigerian Universities was a great concern, which was one of the reasons that gave birth to ODL.

He expressed concern that some of the youths after fruitless years of trying to gain admission turned to social vices or migrated to other countries instead of sitting at home wasting their productive years.

Omobowale, explained that the ODL through its webinar platform has the capacity to educate over 100,000 in different courses, thus making learning more easier and stress-free at no data cost to students.

According to him, UI-ODeL is a mode of study facilitated by the use of robust educational technologies. At the University of Ibadan, ODeL, we have an integrated educational delivery and management system which is optimised with course webinars that can cater for 100,000 learners.

‘This way, we are able to transmit toll-free live collaborative lectures/seminars to all learners irrespective of their geographical location and distance. The course webinar technology is similar to Zoom or google meet, but specifically designed for teaching learning purposes with smart interactive tools and can be played back in case you miss a lecture or some parts of the lecture is not clear.

“Learners can use any smartphone or laptop for their course webinars. And, the interesting part is that to further improve and ensure access, their data will not be charged, as the centre has secured a special partnership with Telco giants. At the core of UI-ODeL are stimulating self-learning interactive texts, audiobooks and video lessons, anchored on the UIDLC Mobile Class Learning Management System,” Omobowale remarked.





He maintained that UI being the first and the best University in Nigeria is taking the lead to accommodate more qualified candidates, via the UI Open Distance eLearning (UI-ODeL) mode.

According to him, all qualified candidates who participated in the just concluded JAMB examination will now have the same opportunity to study at the UI Distance Learning Centre to obtained degree of the University.

“Special consideration is available to category of candidates who ranked below 200 in the examination and desire to gain admission into the University of Ibadan, provided they have five relevant credits in WAEC or NECO.

While contending that strike by lecturers does not affect ODL because the programme depends on technology, Omobowale hinted that “obtain our admission form which is N10,000, do our examination, after passing the examination, pay N30,000 acceptance fees, and thereafter pay between N120,000 to N130,000 as the tuition fee.”