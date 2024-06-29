VETERAN gospel musician, Evangelist (Mrs) Dunni Olanrewaju, popularly known as Opelope Anointing, has continued to leave a lasting impact on her fans with her timeless works. Beyond her musical contributions, she is also renowned for her lifesaving initiatives, particularly in providing community and healthcare services to the underprivileged.

The gesture has always been the high point of the annual celebration of her popular hit song entitled, “Opelope Anointing”.

As part of the activities to make this year’s event a memorable one, Opelope Anointing has concluded plans to make the ‘24 Years of Opelope Anointing Super Hit Track’ celebration a more impactful event.

Part of the activities, according to her include support to the needy, revival, free healthcare, thanksgiving service, and awards presentations to personalities that have supported her ministry over the years, among others.

The programme commenced June 28 with a vigil to intercede for Nigerians and Nigeria, at the Christ Apostolic Church, Opelope Anointing Praise District Headquarters, Ile Iwe Bus Stop, Egbe Idimu, Lagos.

The high point of the one-week event, the presentation of the award of recognition, will be held on July 6, while the grand finale and thanksgiving service and free medical outreach will be held on July 7, at the church premises.

Speaking about the programme, the veteran musician noted that the 24th anniversary of her hit track was part of her efforts to shout deep appreciation to God and her esteemed fans.

“It was a message I received from God on the importance of gratitude and I passed the message to the world through divine wisdom. Indeed, anointing breaks yokes and I am a living testimony of the great song. So why won’t I express my gratitude to him? I want people to join me to celebrate God’s faithfulness in my life,” she said.

