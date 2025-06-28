Opelope Anointing marks 25th anniversary of hit song with medical outreach

VETERAN gospel musician Evangelist Dunni Olanrewaju, known as Opelope Anointing, has expressed her passion for providing free healthcare services to the underprivileged in society.

In a heartfelt statement, the revered gospel minister explained that the deplorable state of healthcare, especially at the grassroots level in Nigeria, and the growing number of people who lack access to adequate medical treatment and essential drugs, have been a major source of concern for her.

She noted that this reality, leading to avoidable illnesses and even untimely deaths, inspired her to make meaningful contributions through regular healthcare support initiatives.

“While spiritual healing is central to my ministry and songs, physical healing is just as important. You can’t fully enjoy the goodness of God without being whole—body, soul, and spirit,” she emphasised.

To put action behind her words, Opelope Anointing, as she is fondly called, has, for years, consistently hosted a free healthcare outreach programme, which has become an annual event under the auspices of the Opelope Anointing Foundation.

This year’s edition, however, will hold a special place in her heart as it will mark the celebration of the 25th anniversary of her iconic gospel hit, “Opelope Anointing.”

The milestone event organised in collaboration with the Opelope Anointing Fans Club promises to deliver not only medical relief but hope and joy to many underserved communities, on July 7 in Lagos State.

According to the organisers, this year’s healthcare summit will include free medical checkups, treatments, health education, and distribution of essential medications—a timely intervention many beneficiaries describe as life-saving.

“This is my way of giving back to the people. God’s grace has kept me for over two decades, and I believe this is one of the best ways to say thank you,” she added.

