OPEC’s quota: Poor investments in Nigeria’s oil, gas industry hampering delivery ― Sylva

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva has stated that poor investments in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector have hindered it from meeting the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) quota.

The Minister made the disclosure during the ministerial plenary, at the ongoing Ceraweek, in Houston, Texas.

He stated that the speed with which international oil companies and other investors were withdrawing investments in hydrocarbon exploitation has contributed significantly to Nigeria’s inability to meet OPEC targets.

Nigeria has not been able to meet the OPEC quota, which is pegged at 1.8 million bpd.

The Minister in a statement issued by his Special Adviser (Media & Communications), Horatius Egua, was quoted as saying: “the rate at which investments were taken away was too fast.

“Lack of investment in the oil and gas sector contributed to Nigeria’s ability to meet OPEC quota. We are not able to get the needed investments to develop the sector and that affected us.”

Likewise, he identified security challenges as another major factor that contributed to the lack of significant growth in the sector.

However, he noted that the drive towards renewable energy by climate enthusiasts has discouraged funding for the sector.

To this end, he called for a change of attitude stressing that in decades to come hydrocarbon will continue to play a central role in meeting the energy needs of the world

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report.…