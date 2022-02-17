OPEC, Sylva, NNPC to discuss upstream, Nigerian gas market

The Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Ministry of Petroleum Resources and Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Limited will at the Nigeria Energy Forum lead discussions on the country’s upstream Nigerian Gas market.

The discussion is aimed at seeking a diversified market for Nigeria’s huge gas resources and woo investors into the upstream segment of the country’s oil and gas industry.

The Managing Director, Energy and Corporate Africa, Sunny Oputa, organizer of the Nigeria Energy Forum made the disclosure in a statement on Thursday.

According to him, the Secretary General of OPEC, Sanusi Barkindo, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva and the Chief Executive Officer of NNPC Limited, Mele Kyari are expected to lead other stakeholders in the sector to the Forum holding alongside CERA Week in Houston, U.S.

He said boosting upstream investments, optimizing production and seeking for new markets beyond Asia to channel Nigeria gas remained a priority.

Oputa noted that although the NNPC recently sourced about $5 billion fund for key projects, the mounting tension on fossil fuel has continued to create investment drought in the sector amid calls for investors to halt the funding of new upstream projects.

“The Nigeria Energy Forum is also organised alongside the CERAWEEK 2022 to give Nigeria a stand -alone opportunity to present its core opportunities to a uniquely targeted audience, collaborate and network with stakeholders for business optimization,” Oputa added.

He added that as one of the major producers of gas in Africa with the largest proven reserves, Nigeria must showcase its agenda on how to be competitive in the Asian and European market.

Oputa said the country must pursue investment and increase exploration and production in the sector, enhance gas monetisation projects, domestic utilization and boost LNG, as gas has become the future in the midst of accelerating a developmental master plan for the economy.

